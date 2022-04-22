West Family Investments Inc. Has $209,000 Stock Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,475,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $678,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after purchasing an additional 403,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 80.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 174,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 54,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 27.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 223,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 47,839 shares in the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. Research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIV shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Scotiabank cut Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

