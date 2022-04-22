West Family Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AON by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,515 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,637,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AON by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after acquiring an additional 290,876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 609,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,295,000 after acquiring an additional 269,044 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AON by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,397,000 after acquiring an additional 258,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $333.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.33 and a 200 day moving average of $299.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Aon plc has a one year low of $223.19 and a one year high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

