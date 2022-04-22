WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Trading Down 4.4%

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $127.26 and last traded at $127.26. 242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 433,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.39 and its 200 day moving average is $126.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WESCO International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

