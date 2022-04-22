WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock Position Raised by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 617,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,044,000 after buying an additional 43,005 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 17.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter worth $1,102,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WesBanco alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSBC. B. Riley decreased their target price on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ WSBC traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.66. 189,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,771. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.96.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

WesBanco Company Profile (Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.