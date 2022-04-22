Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.820-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.35. 19,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.18%.

WEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 300,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

