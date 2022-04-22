Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.820-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.35. 19,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $29.46.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.25.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 300,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.
Wendy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
