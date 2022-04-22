Wells Fargo & Company Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $110.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,374. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.97.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 68.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 175,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after buying an additional 71,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,118,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.