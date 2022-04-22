Wells Fargo & Company Raises eMagin (NYSE:EMA) Price Target to C$69.00

eMagin (NYSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from C$60.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Get eMagin alerts:

About eMagin (Get Rating)

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.