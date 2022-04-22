Wells Fargo & Company Increases HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $47.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DINO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HF Sinclair from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.60.
NYSE DINO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.68. 1,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,729. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $41.45.
HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.
