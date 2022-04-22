WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF comprises 2.0% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 861,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,052,000 after purchasing an additional 152,554 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 315,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 42,903 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 194,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 30,667 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 169,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 118,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEJ stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.80. 137,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,409. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.36.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

