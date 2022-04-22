WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Takes $646,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UPS traded down $3.28 on Friday, hitting $187.15. 3,962,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.70 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.77. The company has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

