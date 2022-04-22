WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Takes $492,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 291,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period.

BND stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.30. 8,624,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,806,627. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.10 and a 1 year high of $87.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

