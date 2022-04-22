WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Takes $392,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 50,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $584,000.

BATS:SMMV traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.65. 32,686 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $31.04.

