WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 908 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

NOC traded down $16.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $447.40. 726,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,977. The stock has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $490.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $440.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

