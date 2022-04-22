WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.44. 21,536,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,878,494. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $50.41 and a 1 year high of $68.18.

