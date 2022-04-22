WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded down $6.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.27. 19,434,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,120,544. The firm has a market cap of $215.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.92 and its 200-day moving average is $150.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $118.15 and a twelve month high of $189.22.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.