WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 185,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 401,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 33,784 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,980,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.13. 10,473,737 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.