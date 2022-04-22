WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,798 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AECOM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,298,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,901,000 after buying an additional 159,887 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,641,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,787,000 after purchasing an additional 98,963 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,344,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,021,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,158,000 after purchasing an additional 270,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 877,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,836,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM stock traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,946. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.46. AECOM has a 52 week low of $58.36 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

AECOM Profile (Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

