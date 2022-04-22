WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.80 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.7% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,345,773 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.50.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.