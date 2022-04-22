WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,082,000 after acquiring an additional 161,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,227,000 after acquiring an additional 98,986 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after acquiring an additional 330,335 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,663,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,204,000 after acquiring an additional 365,282 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $9.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,353,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,833. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $207.00 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

