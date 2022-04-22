WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,274,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.98. 1,229,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,271. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

