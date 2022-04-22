Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

DFAS traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $55.07. The company had a trading volume of 104,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,844. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.45 and a 1 year high of $64.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.04.

