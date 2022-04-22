Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,423. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $51.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

