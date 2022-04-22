Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Given New $277.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $288.00 to $277.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WSO. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.29.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $7.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.69. 283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,032. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco has a 1 year low of $252.50 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,524,000 after acquiring an additional 141,426 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Watsco by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,677,000 after acquiring an additional 43,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Watsco by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,803,000 after acquiring an additional 114,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Watsco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.