Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

WRTBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €11.50 ($12.37) to €11.00 ($11.83) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Danske lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp ( OTCMKTS:WRTBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile (Get Rating)

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

