Warp Finance (WARP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $82,559.00

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $58.84 or 0.00148094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a market cap of $275,039.22 and approximately $82,559.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008313 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002448 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 115.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

