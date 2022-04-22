Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €161.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($173.12) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAE. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($216.13) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €151.40 ($162.80).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €72.60 ($78.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €83.27 and a 200 day moving average of €112.59. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €65.40 ($70.32) and a 12 month high of €203.20 ($218.49). The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -17.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

