Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €161.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($173.12) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAE. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($216.13) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €151.40 ($162.80).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €72.60 ($78.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €83.27 and a 200 day moving average of €112.59. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €65.40 ($70.32) and a 12 month high of €203.20 ($218.49). The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -17.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.