VSBLTY Groupe Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 31,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 202,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSBGF)

Vsblty Groupe Technologies Corp. operates as a software provider of security and retail analytics technology. It offers proactive digital display, which transforms retail and public spaces, as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

