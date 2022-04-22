Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Sets New 52-Week High at $142.60

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 142.60 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 141.20 ($1.84), with a volume of 7641106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.80 ($1.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 136.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.98. The firm has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Vivo Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. Vivo Energy’s payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast-casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

