Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.95

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.95 and traded as low as $13.82. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 365,809 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,856,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,182,000 after purchasing an additional 314,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,898,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,546,000 after acquiring an additional 81,485 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $36,094,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,452,000 after acquiring an additional 95,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,704,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 87,993 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NFJ)

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

