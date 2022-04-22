Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.95

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.95 and traded as low as $13.82. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 365,809 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NFJ)
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
