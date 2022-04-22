Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Truist Financial

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.44.

VNOM stock opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 241.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,702,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 825,793 shares of company stock worth $24,520,654. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

