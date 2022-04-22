Vidya Market Capitalization Tops $11.03 Million (VIDYA)

Vidya (VIDYA) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Vidya has a market cap of $11.03 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,299,435 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

