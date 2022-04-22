Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Victory Capital stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The firm had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

