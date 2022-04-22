Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Receives $120.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VICR. TheStreet lowered Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities lowered Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Vicor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.83. Vicor has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $164.76.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 47.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Vicor by 113.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 58.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 53,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

