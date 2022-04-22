Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

RBOT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

RBOT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. 8,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,595. Vicarious Surgical has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $36,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $27,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 136,413 shares in the company, valued at $556,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,791 shares of company stock valued at $128,695.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBOT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,083,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

