VIBE (VIBE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,019.00

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $3,019.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

