Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $322.60

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 322.60 ($4.20) and last traded at GBX 323.60 ($4.21), with a volume of 2351665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330.60 ($4.30).

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSVS. Barclays cut Vesuvius to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 485 ($6.31) to GBX 375 ($4.88) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.18) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 519.14 ($6.75).

Get Vesuvius alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 367.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 426.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £876.56 million and a P/E ratio of 8.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.14), for a total transaction of £35,399.90 ($46,057.64).

About Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.