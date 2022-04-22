Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,406,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,518,329 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for approximately 2.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 2.24% of Vertiv worth $209,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,624,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,534,000 after purchasing an additional 482,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,613,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,093,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

In other Vertiv news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.44. 3,047,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819,722. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

