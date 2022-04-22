Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. Verra Mobility updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.10 and a beta of 1.32. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 85.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 430.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,516 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verra Mobility (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.