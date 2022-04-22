Veritaseum Price Up 8.5% This Week (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for about $46.05 or 0.00116266 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $98.99 million and $8,187.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

