Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.78 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $55.07. 376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -789.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 976,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,302,626.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $460,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 90,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Verint Systems by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after buying an additional 169,872 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Verint Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 289,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after buying an additional 19,764 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

