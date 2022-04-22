Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.89) EPS.

VERA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ VERA opened at $22.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $593.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.62. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $37.11.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). Research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Enright bought 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, bought 266,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $66,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

