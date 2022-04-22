VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading Down 3.9%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Rating) was down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 96,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 225,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.00 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33.

About VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

