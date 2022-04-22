Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Up 4.8%

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) was up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.31 and last traded at $24.31. Approximately 687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 310,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,772 in the last 90 days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,777,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,066,000 after purchasing an additional 252,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,952,000 after buying an additional 38,677 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,038,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after acquiring an additional 160,096 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.