Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $148.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,000. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

