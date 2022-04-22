Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.29. The company had a trading volume of 251,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,046. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.93. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $138.25 and a 1-year high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.