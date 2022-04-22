Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $3.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,318. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $207.00 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.