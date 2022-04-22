Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Lifted by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.6% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $36,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $1,557,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.27. 99,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,971,030. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

