Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $257,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,625,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,639. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.10 and a 52-week high of $87.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.