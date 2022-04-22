Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 260.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $4.75 on Friday, hitting $202.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,629. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.94. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

