Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,550,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,409,000 after acquiring an additional 315,989 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,784,000 after acquiring an additional 45,932 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,890,000 after buying an additional 66,976 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $30,763,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after buying an additional 49,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $71.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

